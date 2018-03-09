'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Purity's Worldkiller Costume Revealed

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) might have another battle with Purity (Krys Marshall) when "Supergirl" season 3 returns in April.

A new villain threatens to cause more trouble in National City in the second half of "Supergirl" season 3.

In the first half of the season, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) spent a lot of her powers to stop Reign (Odette Annable) from destroying the city. But the notorious leader of the Worldkillers will not be alone, and the other one appears to be preparing to attack soon.

On her Twitter account, actress Krys Marshall showed a photo of her "Supergirl" character Purity in full costume for the first time.

The character first appeared in episode 12 titled "For Good" as a musician named Julia Freeman, but her first attack as a Worldkiller on Supergirl happened in the midseason finale when the National City's superhero joined the DEO during their visit on Julia's home.

Before Julia's first debut as Purity, the series' showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner told Entertainment Weekly that there are more to the character than what fans can expect. "Purity is not what anyone expects and their showdown is full of surprises," the series bosses stated.

While Supergirl knows that Julia and Purity are one and the same person, she still has to figure out that Reign's alter ego is her friend Samantha Arias. But in a previous interview with EW, Benoist stated that the discovery might happen soon.

"What I think is the most important is how Sam is going to react, because obviously she has no awareness of what's happening right now. The entire arc of the season is this identity crisis for every character, so if Kara finds out about Sam, if and when, it's definitely going to be a part of that journey," the actress also stated.

The third season of "Supergirl" is currently on hiatus, but the superhero drama is slated to return to The CW on Monday, April 16, at 8 p.m. EST.