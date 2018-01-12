Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional image for 'Supergirl'

The Legion of Superheroes is here to help save the day.

According to TV Guide, The CW has released new photos of the Legion's Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) in anticipation of the upcoming episode of "Supergirl" season 3, titled "Legion of Superheroes."

The first image shows Mon-El and Saturn Girl, dressed and ready for battle, standing side by side as they prepare to face Reign (Odette Annable). The other two photos feature solo shots of Mon-El and Saturn Girl, with a more stylized take on the former. Meanwhile, Saturn Girl has one of her eyebrows raised in the other picture.

The synopsis for the next episode states that Kara (Melissa Benoist) will remain in a coma of sorts after her battle against Reign. She will have a hard time recovering, but Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) will keep their hopes up. Mon-El will not just stand around and wait for Kara to wake up, so he will turn to Brainiac 5 (guest star Jesse Rath), another Legion member, for assistance. The Legion of Superheroes will be called on for help, teaming up with the DEO, in order to put an end to Reign, who will continue to wreak havoc on the city.

An extended trailer was recently released by the network online. It opens with Reign being commended for defeating Supergirl, but she is also reminded that there is work left to do. Reign prepares to "deliver the awakening."

Meanwhile, Kara remains "trapped inside a mind prison," unable to wake up due to all her anger. In the end, it is revealed that she is the only person who can make herself wake up, and a determined Kara uses her powers to break through her dreamlike state.

"Supergirl" season 3 will return on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.