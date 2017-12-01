'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Samantha Arias to Embrace her Destiny as Reign in Series' Mid-Season Finale

Facebook/Supergirl Samantha Arias (Odette Annable) embraces her destiny as Reign in the mid-season 3 finale of "Supergirl."

The upcoming mid-season 3 finale of "Supergirl" is finally featuring Odette Annable's Samantha Arias embracing her destiny as Reign.

While "Supergirl' season 3 did not air an episode this week, thanks to the two-night crossover episodes of the so-called "Arrowverse" that gathers the characters from four DC series on The CW, namely "Supergirl," "Arrow," "The Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow," in a two-part show, the series will return next week for its mid-season finale that will feature Samantha Arias finally becoming Reign, the Kryptonian World Killer.

As seen on the trailer for the highly anticipated episode, Samantha/Reign returns home to her daughter Ruby (Emma Tremblay) despite having been told in the previous episode of the series to forget her daughter when she transitioned to the Kryptonian World Killer in the Fortress of Sanctuary. While it is unclear what happens after Reign meets Ruby, it is believed to be a heartbreaking scene as, after all, Annable said in an earlier interview this year that her story in the series will have some emotional moments.

"What I think is really special about this storyline is it's a slow play and you'll get to see this whole heartbreaking story unfold in a really, they're taking their time with it, and we have the time to do it. I think the audience is going to hopefully relate," Annable said.

Meanwhile, the promo for the upcoming mid-season finale episode of "Supergirl" also teases that Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Imra Ardeen (Amy Jackson) have already recovered as it appears that they are no longer under the medical supervision at the DEO. As Reign is a force Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to reckon with, it is suspected that she will need the help of Mon-El and Imra Ardeen to defeat her fellow Kryptonian. Nonetheless, as the current season of the series is only half-way, it is speculated that the assistance Supergirl will get from her lover and his friend will not happen soon.

"Supergirl" mid-season 3 finale airs this Monday, Dec. 4, over the CW at 8/7 C.