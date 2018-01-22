'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Sam's Big Secret To Be Revealed

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promo image for Supergirl Season 3

Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) may soon find out that Samantha Arias (Odette Annable) is Reign in the upcoming episodes of "Supergirl" season 3.

Benoist revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the truth about Reign's identity will be uncovered since Sam will soon turn to Kara's sister Alex (Chyler Leigh) because she feels that she is blackout for a huge amount of time.

However, the actress believes that Sam's reaction regarding the big reveal is something to look forward to because she has no idea about what is happening whenever Reign emerges. "The entire arc of the season is this identity crisis for every character, so if Kara finds out about Sam, if and when, it's definitely going to be a part of that journey," the actress stated.

Benoist also said that Kara might contemplate about supporting Sam after they find out about the latter's true identity since Reign already caused a lot of trouble in National City. "But knowing Supergirl, and how she tends to deal with situations, and how she thinks everyone deserves a second chance, and that you can change and be a better person and a hero, I think she'll try to help her," she also stated.

Meanwhile, Reign will continue her terrorizing streak in the next episode of "Supergirl" season 3 titled "Fort Rozz."

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Kara/Supergirl will work with Saturn Girl (guest star Amy Jackson) to stop Reign for causing further destruction in National City. They will also seek the help of two of Supergirl's former enemies, Psi (guest star Yael Grobglas) and Livewire (guest star Brit Morgan) to form a group that will head over Fort Rozz to retrieve a prisoner who knows how to defeat Reign.

Also, the synopsis claimed Alex will be assigned to take care of Sam's daughter Ruby (guest star Emma Tremblay).

The episode is slated to air on The CW on Monday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. EDT.