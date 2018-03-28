'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: When Will the Third Worldkiller Appear?

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional photo for 'Supergirl'

It will not be long until Purity (Krys Marshall) and Reign (Odette Annable) find the last Worldkiller who will complete their triumvirate in the current season of "Supergirl."

Before the CW series went on hiatus, viewers saw Reign successfully awakening Julia's Worldkiller persona. When the latter was brought to the DEO for questioning, she could not understand what Kara (Melissa Benoist) and the others wanted from her.

Julie still did not know that she was Purity, the second in the triad of surviving biological weapons created by Kryptonian scientists. Her powers materialized when she was hit by a car. Without her Worldkiller heritage, she should have died in that accident.

Later on, Purity escaped the DEO and caused chaos in the National City. Alex (Chyler Leigh) somehow managed to tap into her humanity and made her stop.

Then, Reign arrived, and she threatened to kill Alex if Purity would not go with her. Purity agreed as long as the other would not hurt anyone. Reign then addressed her as a sister, telling her that they would have to find the third one, Pestilence, soon. Speculations are rife that the character will be played by actress Angela Zhou.

Though Zhou's role has been revealed to be Dr. Grace Parker, a renowned surgeon in the city, she may still be hiding a second persona. Grace's fame as a healer reportedly stems with the fact that she can cure any kind of sickness. If Reign and Purity find her and awaken her Worldkiller instinct, it will only mean disaster to the National City.

Meanwhile, Marshall has shared with the fans Purity's new costume in the series. Unlike Reign's black bodysuit, hers has shades of brown. Purity also does not have a cape, nor a mask.

When the series returns in April, spoilers reveal that the spotlight will be on Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and his dysfunctional family. His father, Winslow Schott Sr., a.k.a. Toyman (Henry Czerny), will appear, but in an entirely different light.

The criminal, who was last seen locked up in prison in season 1, has reportedly died, and the promos for the episode titled "Schott through the Heart" show his burial. Until the end, Winslow Sr. has a surprise waiting for his son and his DEO friends. Just when his casket is being lowered in the ground, it explodes.

The teaser also shows the appearance of Winn's mother (to be played by Laurie Metcalf). She is claiming that she did not dare see him all those years out of her fear for her husband. Winslow Sr. allegedly threatened to kill their son if she dared show her face.

Viewers are aware that Winn grew up with his dad. When it became apparent that the old man had criminal tendencies, Winn decided to cut ties with him. The promo hints that it is not only Winslow Sr. who exhibits a negative vibe in the family. Even the mother is acting weird. One scene shows her trying to turn Kara into a toy.

"Supergirl" season 3 will return on Monday, April 16, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.