'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Kara Find New Love Soon?

Following her devastating first encounter with Reign, Supergirl will not be in good shape when season 3 returns.

This is where the Legion of Superheroes, the group that Mon-El (Chris Wood) managed to put together during his seven-year stay in the future, comes into play.

Apart from Mon-El and his wife Imra (Amy Jackson) aka Saturn Girl, there are other members of the group. One of them is Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath), whose initial task will be to help Kara turn the corner from her loss to Reign that took place in the "Supergirl" season 3 winter finale.

He will go about this by probing her mind, which will no doubt lead him to discover so much more about her and ultimately allow them be open to each other about the most intimate things about themselves.

Unfortunately, it does not look like recovery is within Kara's reach at this time. It does not help that she is forced to act as if her heart is not shattering into million pieces when she sees Mon-El with Imra. Interestingly, Brainiac 5 might help her with that too.

TVLine believes that if "Supergirl" season 3 pulls from the source material, romance between the Girl of Steel and Brainiac 5, which was a thing in the comic books, could happen.

More importantly, former co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg also hinted to the abovementioned publication that "someone down the road will like Kara a lot."

It would not be surprising if that someone is Brainiac 5 although the tease hints that the feeling might not be mutual, at least not at first — that is if "Supergirl" season 3 is in the least bit going the comic book lore's direction.

It is speculated, however, that even Kara and Brainiac 5 will end up being romantically involved, the endgame will still be Kara and Mon-El aka "Karamel."

"Supergirl" season 3 returns Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.