'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Maggie Return After The Show's Hiatus?

Did the latest episode of "Supergirl" teased that a fan-favorite character will be back after the season 3 hiatus?

Digital Spy revealed that fans of the action-packed superhero drama were hoping to see Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima) back on screen after she bid goodbye in early this season when she and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) broke up.

But in the episode titled "Both Sides Now," Alex admitted that she still keeps Maggie's number on her speed dial and she is still "scared" to discard the number completely.

Since it was mentioned in the episode, fans are reportedly hoping to see the detective back in National City once again when the series returns in April. Lima, on the other hand, recently revealed in an Instagram Live session that she might go back to the TV series since Maggie's reappearance in the show is "definitely being talked about."

Meanwhile, Alex may have found someone else since she and Samantha Arias (Odette Annable) are starting to grow closer because of Sam's daughter Ruby (Emma Tremblay).

In an interview with TVLine, Annable revealed that her character is strongly holding on to Alex. "I think Alex and Sam have a really nice friendship. I look forward to seeing how Alex is incorporated into Sam's life. She really has stepped up to the plate, even though they don't know each other that well. It's an interesting relationship to me," the actress stated.

But when asked if there is a chance to see Sam and Alex take their friendship to another level, Annable said that she is not closing any doors for the possibility. "Everyone has their own interpretation of how they see characters going and what they'd like to see, but Sam is single, so I'm not ruling anything out," she also said.

"Supergirl" season 3 will return on The CW on Monday, April 16, at 8 p.m. EDT.