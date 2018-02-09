'Supergirl' Season 3 Updates: Series to Return on April 16, Focus on WorldKillers

Facebook/Supergirl Apart from Reign, Supergirl will be dealing with two more WorldKillers, including Purity as shown in the photo.

While "Supergirl" season 3 has once again entered a hiatus phase, fans can already expect that the DC series on The CW will focus on the WorldKillers when it returns for the rest of its season this Spring.

"Supergirl" season 3 only returned to TV last month after its winter hiatus, but the series is once again on break after the airing of its February 5 episode. As revealed by The CW president Mark Pedowitz during the Television Critics Association winter press tour last month, production issues have been the primary reason why the TV series is entering another hiatus phase.

According to sources, these production issues stemmed from the removal of Andrew Kreisberg as co-showrunner of the series after sexual harassment allegations against him surfaced late last year.

Beginning next Monday, "Supergirl's" timeslot will be taken by another DC series on The CW, "Legends of Tomorrow." However, when the Melissa Benoist-starrer series returns on April 16, fans can expect that the series will only air new episodes until its finale on June 18.

Although "Supergirl" season 3 is not slated to return in a little more than two months time, fans can already expect that the series will focus on the WorldKillers once it returns. As shown in the recent episode, it turns out that Reign (Odette Annable) is not the only WorldKiller Kara/Supergirl (Benoist) will be dealing with. Apart from Reign and Purity (Krys Marshall), it has been revealed that the Girl of Steel will also be dealing with Pestilence, whose gender remains unclear as of this writing.

"I was very happy to know that I had a sister coming along and another one coming along very shortly as well...I'm assuming that she or he will complete the other two and once that happens, their power together will be unstoppable," Annable said in a recent interview, referring to the reveal that she is not the only Kryptonian WorldKiller the show is featuring.