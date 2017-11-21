'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Opens Up About Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Andrew Kreisberg

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional image for 'Supergirl'

A couple of weeks ago, "Supergirl" showrunner Andrew Kreisberg was accused of sexual harassment and was suspended from his post as producer of several superhero shows on The CW. The allegations were raised by 19 different individuals, who recently came forward to claim that they were victims of the renowned TV producer.

Since Warner Bros. Television Group started its probe on the matter, "Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist has been mum about the issue. Last week, however, the actress opened up for the first time about the incident involving the producer of her show, expressing her commitment to helping "change the norm." She also said she would keep on using her platform to promote change.

Benoist recently took to social media to share her thoughts about the incident and said that as a woman who top-bills a show that promotes equality, feminism, and empowerment, she has always tried to conduct herself in such ways.

"Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn't always mirror these sentiments. This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless. I know I'm not the only one who feels this way. But I'm an optimist. I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard," said the actress.

Benoist went on to say that when people commit crimes or harass others, they should always be held accountable, regardless of what industry they are in. "I've spoken up about it in the past — publicly and not so publicly — and I'll continue to do so. All of us should, without fear or shame. We all need to hold ourselves at a higher standard," she said, adding that since the scandal, she has become even more committed to changing the norm.

"Supergirl" airs Monday nights, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.