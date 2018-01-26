'Supernatural' and 'Scooby Doo' Crossover Set to Air on March 1

"Supernatural" and "Scooby Doo" are having a crossover party, now referred to as "Scoobynatural," as producers of the former revealed last year at the 2017 San Diego Comic-con. The cameo special looks to be coming soon, as "Supernatural" executive producer Jim Michaels revealed on social media.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Michels posted on his personal Twitter account a credits poster for "Scoobynatural," confirming an air date. As the black and white poster shows, the crossover episode will be the 16th episode 16 of "Supernatural" season 13, which will be airing on the CW on Mar. 1.

Supernatural/The CW "Supernatural" has been confirmed by The CW for its Season 13, with more seasons expected to come right after.

"Time to tech survey in the Mystery Machine! Episode 16! @cw_supernatural #supernatural #spnfamily," Michaels confirmed as much in his Twitter post.

The poster also credits Robert Singer as director and executive producer of "Scoobynatural," alongside Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia and Jim Michaels. The poster shows the "Supernatural" brothers' trademark Impala parked outside and well away from what looks to be a burning house, as Comic Book notes.

The idea to run a "Scooby Doo" cameo episode, or a full animated one-shot for that matter, came from Warner Bros.' Jeremy Adams. "'Why haven't they done a crossover with Scooby-Doo?'" "Supernatural" co-showrunner Andrew Dabb quoted him earlier in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"It's going to be an episode of 'Supernatural' with 'Scooby-Doo' in it. It's not going to be an episode of 'Scooby-Doo' with the guys in it. It's more adult than your average episode of 'Scooby-Doo,'" Robert Singer, another "Supernatural" showrunner, described the collaboration.



"Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki, meanwhile, teased what could turn out to be an impromptu race between the Mystery Machine and the Impala. "You'll get a chance to see. Depends on who's driving, I guess," he hinted.

The "Scoobynatural" special of "Supernatural" season 13 airs on Thursday, Mar. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.