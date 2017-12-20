Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

When "Supernatural" season 13 returns, fans are going to meet new characters and reunite with an old one.

As Variety reported earlier this month, Danneel Ackles, the real-life wife of star Jensen Ackles, is heading to "Supernatural" to play Sister Jo. A recurring part, the character is described to be "a well-known faith healer whose good works attract the attention of someone very, very bad: Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino)."

The actress, who is known for her work on "One Tree Hill," recently took to Instagram to share two photos from the set. The first one is with her husband, wearing matching dark blue outfits. And the second one shows her getting her makeup done as Misha Collins watches in the background. She is set to make her debut in episode 13, titled "Devil's Bargain."

But, before that episode airs, a familiar face will be returning to the world of "Supernatural." Despite dying twice already, Rowena is expected to make an appearance in an upcoming episode of the current season. Ruth Connell, who plays the witch, revealed the news herself on her Facebook account by linking to an IMDb page. Connell will be reprising her role in episode 12, titled "Various & Sundry Villains."

Apart from the two ladies, fans are also looking forward to a handful of other women appearing in the midseason premiere. The episode, titled "Wayward Sisters," will serve as a backdoor pilot to a spin-off series of the same name. Kim Rhodes will return to reprise her role as Jody Mills. The episode will also find the Winchester brothers in peril, and the Wayward Sisters will have to step in to save the day.

"So when Sam and Dean themselves are in trouble in this very big way, who can come and save them? That's where Jody and Claire and some of the allies they put together really join forces," executive producer Andrew Dabb previously revealed.

"Supernatural" season 13 returns on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.