'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Dean and Sam Abducted by an Alien?

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will be at the mercy of an alien-like monster in an upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode "Wayward Sisters," the promo reveals what happened to the Winchester brothers when they were transported to a different dimension due to Kaia Nieves' (Yadira Guevara-Prip) mistake. Last episode, Jack (Alexander Calvert) proposed that they could bring back Mary (Samantha Smith) to the world of the living through the help of a dreamwalker. Kaia has a dark history, but the nephilim decided to trust to her succeed in saving Sam and Dean's mother.

Instead of transporting Mary to safety, Kaia's powers sent Jack in the realm the other woman was in, trapping them both. As for Sam and Dean, there found themselves in an entirely different world. The promo shows exactly what kind of dimension they are in. In the clip, Sam and Dean wake up tied to a tree. Everything is dark and there is a stench of danger in the air. As Sam starts to freak out, Dean warns him of the presence of something.

Before any of the boys can move, the sound of an enraged creature can be heard. It sounds like an alien species screeching when it finds his preys awake. Whatever kind of monster abducted Sam and Dean, it is safe to say that they need help as soon as possible. With Jack unable to come to their aid, they can only hope that someone is out there planning their rescue. Spoilers indicate that Kaia will want to make amends after her huge blunder. Executive producer Robert Berens teased that the dreamwalker's power would shine through in the series.

"Kaia just survived an incredibly traumatic incident, and Jack gave her hope that maybe her power didn't have to be as dark as she's been experiencing, but then what happens? A giant calamity occurs, so she's a reluctant ally of the girls. ['Wayward Sisters'] will shine a little light on Kaia's power, but if we go to series it will be a deeper dive. Her connection to this other place is actually very personal. She has a very dark and complicated relationship to this world," Berens said.

"Supernatural" season 13 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.