'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Mills Teams Up with Rogue Hunter to Save Sam and Dean

Jody Mills (guest star Kim Rhodes) will put her trust on a rogue hunter to find her friends in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "Wayward Sisters," the synopsis reveals the sheriff will put all the stops to know the whereabouts of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) after they have gone missing. Further investigation will reveal that the Winchesters were working with a dreamwalker named Kaia Nieves (guest star Yadira Guevara-Prip). Mills knows that finding the boys is not going to be easy. She needs help. The sheriff will even try her luck with a hunter with a dark past.

Claire Novak (guest star Kathryn Newton) is the daughter of Jimmy, Castiel's (Misha Collins) true vessel. Now a young woman, she has undergone her rebellious stage and is quite eager to test her skills in bigger assignments. Mills knows that Claire is going to be a handful, but she needs her tracking ability to find Sam and Dean. Co-executive producer Robert Berens talked about the blonde's dynamics with the group Mills would be creating. According to her, Claire might not be willing to work with the rest of the girls.

Aside from Claire, Mills will be recruiting a part-timer hunter named Alex Jones (guest star Katherine Ramdeen) and her old friend, Donna Hanscum (guest star Briana Buckmaster). Berens said that Jimmy's kid prefers to work solo. This would definitely make things difficult for Mills.

"[She's] returning to the fold after an absence. She feels like she's a solo hunter — like maybe she's outgrown this family — but under the circumstances, she has to come back. So there's a lot of emotion and interpersonal relationships to work through with the rest of the group," Berens teased.

"Supernatural" season 13 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.