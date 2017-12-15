'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Shaman Kaia to Help Search for Sam and Dean

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

Kaia Nieves (Yadira Guevara-Prip) will want to make things right for Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) in the second half of the current installment of "Supernatural."

During the midseason finale, Jack's plan of bringing back Mary (Samantha Smith) went into flames when the dreamwalker he asked to help made a mistake. Instead of getting Sam and Dean's mother out of the alternate world she was trapped in, Kaia mistakenly sent the boys to a different universe. Jack, on the other hand, was stuck in Mary's prison with no way out. Kaia's blunder is expected to weigh in on her mind. She will definitely want to correct her mistake.

"Wayward Sisters" writer and "Supernatural" co-executive producer Robert Berens said that she would probably do it for Jack, the first person to believe in her powers as shaman.

"Kaia just survived an incredibly traumatic incident, and Jack gave her hope that maybe her power didn't have to be as dark as she's been experiencing, but then what happens? A giant calamity occurs, so she's a reluctant ally of the girls. ['Wayward Sisters'] will shine a little light on Kaia's power, but if we go to series it will be a deeper dive. Her connection to this other place is actually very personal. She has a very dark and complicated relationship to this world," Berens said.

Meanwhile, the promo photos for the upcoming premiere of the backdoor pilot shows the Winchesters' good friend, Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) uniting with her "Wayward Sisters." She is set to take over Sam and Dean's job while they are gone. Mills will be working with Kaia and four other women – a psychic named Patience Turner (Clark Backo), Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton), Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster), and Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen).

"Supernatural" season 13 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.