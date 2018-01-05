'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Sheriff Mills Hunts Down Kaia for Winchester Mishap

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

Jody Mills (guest star Kim Rhodes) will come to interrogate the dreamwalker who sent the Winchesters to a different realm in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "Wayward Sisters," the synopsis reveals that when Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are declared missing, their old friend, Sheriff Mills, will arrive in town to find them. She will be teaming up with a rebellious rogue hunter named Claire Novak (guest star Kathryn Newton) to aid with the search. As they begin looking for evidence, it will become apparent that before the Winchesters disappeared, they were with Kaia Nieves (guest star Yadira Guevara-Prip), a shaman with a dark past.

Jody and Claire will be joined by two more women in the quest to find her friend. They will take in a part-timer hunter named Alex Jones (guest star Katherine Ramdeen), as well as Jody's good friend, Donna Hanscum (guest star Briana Buckmaster). Once they find Kaia and ask her what exactly happened the night the Winchesters went missing, they will plan their next move to locate the boys and bring them back. The promo shows what is happening to Sam and Dean after Kaia made a mistake in her incantation. In the clip, they seem to be in an apocalyptic world that houses an alien-like monster.

Meanwhile, co-executive producer Robert Berens talked about how Jody and Donna would serve as the "mothers" of the group. Since they are way older than the rest of the women, it is their responsibility to train them. According to Berens, this will not go as easy as they expect it to be.

"It's the tension between the two generations of 'Wayward.' Jody and Donna have a responsibility to protect and train these young women, and these young women are finding their strength. That family dynamic of conflict is going to be the core conflict of our series," Berens said. "They ultimately work together very beautifully, but the road there is very complicated."

"Supernatural" season 13 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.