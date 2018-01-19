'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 11 Spoilers: The Winchesters Hunts Down Liaison to Monster World

Facebook/Supernatural Promo image for The CW's "Supernatural" season 13

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will hunt down a man who peddles human parts to the monster world in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "Breakdown," the synopsis reveals the creepy assignment that the Winchesters will handle at the request of a friend. Fresh from saving the boys from the jaws a hungry monster, Donna (guest star Briana Buckmaster) will be asking them to return the favor. Her niece, Wendy (guest star Sarah Dugdale), has disappeared. She has suspicions on where she may be, but she needs the brothers' help.

The promo shows Wendy tied up to a chair, begging for help, while a man with a mask films her. Donna, Sam, Dean and two others are watching the feed, scared of what they will see. Wendy is also terrified, especially when her captor removes the cover and she gets a good look of his face. Other footages retrieved online show the man operating on his hapless victims. Apparently, he is selling human parts to monsters via an online auction.

Sam and Dean have a plan. The promo photos show that Sam will be used as bait. In the images, he is revealed to be lying on a gurney, tied up, while the man in the mask observes him. Then, Dean and Donna will arrive, guns ablaze. The trio needs to move fast to find Donna's niece, hoping that she is still in one piece.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Buckmaster spoke about how the CW and the showrunners contacted her and Kim Rhodes, who plays Sheriff Jody Mills, about the spin-off.

"Kim and I first got wind of it through an email. We were both in Australia at a fan convention and the email was last December, and it literally said something like, 'The CW is looking to do something more with your characters. Let them know if you book anything over the pilot season. Happy holidays!' So we didn't really know what it meant until we came back in January and they offered us a contract," Buckmaster explained.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.