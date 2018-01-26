'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 12 Spoilers: Rowena Returns from the Dead

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

A certain redhead witch will come back from the dead to save Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "Various & Sundry Villains," the synopsis reveals that Crowley's dear mother, Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell), will appear to become the Winchester's ally in their fight against two powerful witches. Apparently, Sam and Dean will be hunting down Jamie (guest star Jordan Clair Robbins) and Jennie Plum (guest star Elise Gatien), two witches who will steal a book of spells that the brothers own. Rowena will come to the Winchesters' aid, surprising the two since they believe she is already dead.

It has been a while since the fans saw Rowena. In season 11, Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) snapped her neck after she helped him escape from the Cage. Rowena believed the devil's promise that she would become his queen. She was prepared for Lucifer's double cross, though. Unknown to the devil, she prepared a spell in advance to resurrect herself. When Lucifer saw the return, he did not hesitate to kill her again. He even let her body burn to prevent another resurrection. It will be interesting to see how Rowena cheated death in the situation she was in. Sam and Dean will be grateful that she is still willing to help them, though.

Meanwhile, the "Wayward Sisters" spinoff has been getting a lot of love from the fans. In a recent interview with Elle, executive producer Robert Berens said that this was their way of assuring the viewers that they listen to their appeals to have more female characters in the show.

"[Wayward] is an answer to that [criticism] and I think it did grow from a sense that there are these women we would love to see protected and nurtured in their own environment," Berens said. "I think fans saw Wayward as an opportunity, and I think they were also pleased with the way these characters have been treated and developed over time."

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.