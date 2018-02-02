'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 13 Spoilers: Asmodeus Tracks Down Jack's Location

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise) is close to trapping Jack (Alexander Calvert) in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "Devil's Bargain," the synopsis reveals that the Prince of Hell will receive valuable information on where Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) Nephilim son is hiding. Since he took over management of the underworld, Asmodeus has been diligently looking for Jack. He firmly believes that the Nephilim is a huge threat to his throne. As the son of Lucifer, Jack should have been the next candidate as king. Asmodeus wants to eliminate him the soonest time possible before Lucifer returns and the two gang up on him.

Elsewhere, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are still looking for Lucifer. What they will not expect is that the fallen angel is working on a deal with a local faith healer named Sister Jo (guest star Danneel Ackles). Whatever Lucifer is up to is definitely not good for mankind. They must reach out to the healer and see if they can sabotage the devil's plans. Meanwhile, the last episode showed the return of a surprising ally for the Winchesters. Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) returned from the dead to help the brothers in an important mission.

When two witches, Jamie (guest star Jordan Clair Robbins) and Jennie Plum (guest star Elise Gatien), stole a book of spells from the siblings, Sam and Dean needed someone powerful who could take on the enemies. Rowena was last seen dying at the hands of Lucifer in season 11. In an interview with Comicbook, Connell said she is thankful that her character still has the option to return even if Rowena's son, Crowley (Mark Sheppard), is officially dead.

"[Supernatural's] so fun. You get to do comedy, you get to do pathos, you get to do silly conversations, you get to do epic battles, you get to do everything. It's just so brilliant as an actress to get the chance to at least try out those different levels. They make it look easy, you know? The boys make it look easy. It takes something to do it. I'm so gad I get the chance to try. I'm never afraid of chewing a bit of scenery if it works out. I think that comes with Rowena. Part of the joy," Connell said.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.