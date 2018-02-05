The CW A promotional still from "Supernatural" season 13, episode 7 "War of the Worlds"

Castiel (Misha Collins) finally reunites with the Winchesters in episode 13. Meanwhile, Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) pairs up with a faith healer.

On the next episode of "Supernatural" season 13, titled "Devil's Bargain," Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are finally back with Castiel again after he was resurrected. The trio will hunt down Lucifer together.

On the episode 13 promo, Cas tells the Winchesters about Lucifer's plan to rule the world. After Sam and Dean learn about the Angel Tablet, Cas tells them that Lucifer wants to use it to obtain the power to rule over Earth.

"He wants to use the spell to invade and conquer our world," Cas reveals.

When the three finally catch up to Lucifer, they will find him preying on a faith healer known as Sister Jo — portrayed by Jensen's wife, Danneel Ackles — the episode 13 listing reads on The Futon Critic.

The episode 13 promo shows Lucifer and Sister Jo getting intimate behind closed doors. But later on, she asks Dean for his help, who makes a deal of their own.

"First, you're going to help us," Dean tells the faith healer. However, it's possible that Lucifer has overpowered Sister Jo to stand as his ally, which puts the Winchester and Castiel and a very dangerous position.

At the end of the promo, Lucifer says, "Hail to the king, baby."

Aside from the Winchesters and Castiel, another force that will try to defeat Lucifer is Rowena (Ruth Connell).

Previously, Rowena had cast a spell that made her extremely powerful, as she's preparing for the time she comes face to face again with Lucifer. Although Rowena defeating Lucifer will be favorable to the Winchesters, she might not prove to be their ally.

Rowena has always deserted the Winchesters when they thought that she was on their side, and learning that her son died for them gives her more reason not to help them.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.