'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 14 Spoilers: Asmodeus Unleashes Gabriel on Lucifer

Facebook/Supernatural Promo photo for 'Supernatural' season 13

Asmodeus' (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) brilliant plan to take down Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) will commence in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

Last episode, the prince of Hell revealed to Ketch (David Haydn-Jones) his secret weapon in his fight against the now supreme ruler of Heaven. Lucifer succeeded in his mission to nab the throne with the help of Sister Jo, who was actually the angel Anael (Danneel Ackles). Asmodeus' calm reaction to the feat was a surprise until he exposed that he has in his custody archangel Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.).

Viewers of the series believe that Gabriel is already dead. It was Lucifer who told Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) about the archangel's fate in season 13. Nobody knew that Asmodeus imprisoned him in Hell, bidding his time until he could unleash him. Asmodeus also told Ketch that he had in his possession the blade that could kill beings like Lucifer. Since only an archangel can kill a fellow archangel, he will pass the honor to Gabriel.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the episode titled "Good Intentions" reveals that the Winchester's family friend, Bobby Singer (guest star Jim Beaver) will be back. He is set to help Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) escape Michael (guest star Christian Keyes). Bobby was killed by Dick Roman (James Patrick Stuart) in season 7. In the succeeding installments, he appeared as a ghost.

The promo shows Bobby meeting Jack. According to him, the Nephilim possesses powers beyond compare. Jack, he says, can open a rift that can fuse worlds together. Meanwhile, Sam and Dean can be seen finalizing their plans to recover both Jack and Mary. Castiel (Misha Collins) is with them.

"Supernatural" season 13 episode 14 will air Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.