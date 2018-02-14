'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 14 Spoilers: Bobby to Return; Winchesters to Reunite

Facebook/Supernatural Bobby(Jim Beaver) is set to make a comeback on the upcoming episode of "Supernatural"

"Supernatural" season 13 is taking a break for a few weeks, but when it returns this March, a fan-favorite character is making a comeback as well. Bobby Singer is back in episode 14, titled "Good Intentions."

According to the episode 14 listing on The Futon Critic, Bobby will be an ally to Mary (Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) when they make it out of Michael's (Christian Keyes) trap. But the Bobby that will appear will come from an alternate universe, which is the "apocalyptic world."

Aside from Bobby's return, episode 14 might also see the Winchester family finally reuniting. The son of Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) has enough powers to get himself and Mary out of the hell hole that Michael put them in, so they can get back to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).

Dean is definitely excited to get back his mom. In the episode 14 promo, Dean appears to be determined to do anything just to get Mary back, as well as Jack.

"We get mom. We get Jack. Hello family reunion," said Dean.

Meanwhile, Jack might be the only one powerful enough to stop Michael from ruling over the world. In episode 13, Michael revealed that he wanted to take over, and he plans on using Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.) — whom he has imprisoned — against Lucifer, who is now ruling over heaven.

Castiel (Misha Collins) helps Alex see how he can save everyone on Earth.

"You have the power to save us all," Cas tells Jack, who he cares for and protects as his own. Since Alex is the son of Lucifer, it's not impossible that he'll use his powers to defeat Michael.

However, he could be siding with his father afterward in taking over the world themselves.

"Supernatural" season 13 returns on Thursday, March 1, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.