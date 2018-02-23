'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 14 Spoilers: Jack Meets The Winchesters' Oldest Friend Bobby

Facebook/Supernatural Promo photo for 'Supernatural' season 13

Jack (Alexander Calvert) is going to meet a surprising ally who has a deep connection with the Winchesters in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "Good Intentions," the synopsis reveals that Bobby Singer (guest star Jim Beaver) will be appearing to help out Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) Nephilim son. Fresh from escaping the clutches of Michael (guest star Christian Keyes), the two will stumble upon the hunter in the apocalyptic world they are all trapped in.

Viewers know Bobby as the close family friend of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). He was killed by Dick Roman (James Patrick Stuart) in season 7. For the past installments, Bobby has reappeared infrequently as a ghost. In the promo, his hair has turned white. When he sees Jack, he is immediately struck by how powerful the Nephilim is.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Asmodeus (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) staging up the first step in taking down Lucifer. The fallen angel previously succeeded in becoming the supreme ruler of Heaven. Lucifer had plenty of help from a certain Sister Jo, who turned out to be an angel named Anael (Danneel Ackles).

Asmodeus was livid when he realized what happened, but he immediately set out to plan Lucifer's defeat. Ketch (David Haydn-Jones) was confused about what the devil was planning until he saw the prisoner. It was revealed that Asmodeus has been keeping the archangel Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.) under lock and key. Previously, Lucifer told Sam and Dean that Gabriel was dead.

Ketch listened as Asmodeus revealed his brilliant plan. He would pit Gabriel against Lucifer because only an archangel could kill a fellow archangel. Asmodeus also had in his possession the blade that is powerful enough to hurt a being like Lucifer. The fallen angel would never see what is coming to him.

"Supernatural" season 13 episode 14 will air Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.