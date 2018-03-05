'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 15 Spoilers: Sam and Dean Get Close to Saving Mary and Jack

The CW Sam and Dean are close to saving Mary and Jack in "Supernatural" season 13.

In episode 15, the Winchester brothers are inching closer to finally reuniting with Mary (Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert). But they'll have to jump through many more hoops on "Supernatural" season 13.

On the next episode of "Supernatural" season 13, titled "A Most Holy Man," Sam and Dean are close to saving Mary and Jack from the apocalyptic alternate universe.

According to the episode 15 listing on The Futon Critic, the two will soon complete everything they need to cast a spell and open a portal to the alternate apocalypse world. Afterward, Sam and Dean will see Mary and Jack again, whom they can keep safe under their care.

To do that, Sam and Dean still have to get a certain item to open the rift, which leads them to a black market that offers religious artifacts and the like.

However, the Winchester brothers will have a hard time dealing in the black market because it's a place where everything and everyone can be deceiving.

The episode 15 promo reveals Sam and Dean making business with many different people. One of them tries to get them to participate in "chicanery," while the other one appears to be dressed as a nun.

The trailer narrates that "everything is out of control," but the Winchesters will be "having none of it," before it reveals Dean taking a punch at the guy who was talking about chicanery.

Aside from seeing Mary and Jack, the Winchesters might also see Bobby (Jim Beaver) again since he's still alive in the alternate apocalyptic world.

Although there's no hint of it yet, Beaver shared with Entertainment Weekly that he's looking forward to developing the apocalypse Bobby with the help of Sam, Dean, and Castiel (Misha Collins).

"I look forward to a day when maybe the boys and Castiel are on the same plane as this Bobby and maybe some of those feelings can develop in this Bobby. Or maybe some other emotional dynamic," Beaver explained.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.