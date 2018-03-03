'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 15 Spoilers: Sam and Dean Track Down Powerful Relic

Facebook/Supernatural Promo image for 'Supernatural' season 13

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will track down a religious relic that can open a fissure in the apocalyptic world in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "A Most Holy Man," the synopsis reveals that the Winchesters will be so close to completing the things they need to rescue Mary (Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert). They need to create a rift so they can go into the world the others are trapped in and bring them back. To do that, they still need to find one missing ingredient, a relic of some sort. The brothers will find themselves scouring the black market for the item. By doing so, they will encounter shady individuals who will do their best to thwart their rescue mission.

The promo shows Sam and Dean dealing with two people, a man who likes to eat donuts and a woman who means business. They seem to be bartering for the relic in exchange for a suitcase filled with cash. Sam is shown firing a gun while his brother punches the face of the donut man. They even encounter a nun in their adventure. It looks like the Winchesters will raid a church that houses religious artifacts to get what they need. They cannot afford to have another Donatello (Keith Szarabajka) incident.

Last episode, Sam, Dean and Castiel (Misha Collins) worked with the prophet to decipher demon tablet. Donatello was the only one who could tell them what they need to open a rift in the other world. He ordered them to get the hearts of Gog and Magog. It turned out Donatello was corrupt and he only wanted the hearts to gain power. As for Mary and Jack, they met Bobby Singer (guest star Jim Beaver) who offered them protection from Michael (Christian Keyes) and Zachariah (Chad Rook). Bobby was reluctant to take in the nephilim, but Jack's power allowed them to kill Zachariah.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.