'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 16 Spoilers: Castiel to Save Sam and Dean From Animated Prison?

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

Castiel (Misha Collins) will follow Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) inside an animated show and bring them back to the real world in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "ScoobyNatural," the synopsis reveals that the Winchester brothers and their angel friend will be transported to the world of Scooby Doo. They will reportedly assist the famous Great Dane and his human friends in the investigation of a ghostly mystery.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows Sam and Dean getting sucked into the television, but not Castiel. He must have followed soon after, since some of the promo photos show the gang without him, while some do.

The teaser shows that Sam and Dean are clueless about what happened when they turn into animated characters. Then, they see Scooby gang's iconic green van, The Mystery Machine. When they get inside a pub, they recognize the Great Dane sitting, enjoying his milkshake, while Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma are grooving on the dance floor. Dean immediately calls dibs on the redhead, shamelessly flirting and holding hands with her.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb has made clear that Dean's favorite "Scooby Doo" character is Daphne. The show was popular even when he and Sam were kids.

Executive producer Robert Singer also spoke a bit about the storyline. According to him, Dean will be ecstatic when the two groups are forced to work together to solve a case. The only question left is how Dean, Sam and Castiel will return to the real world after.

"Once they get over their amazement at being in the cartoon, two things happen," Singer said. "They say, 'We've been in a situation like this before with the Trickster and I think we're supposed to play this out.' And then they realize they're in a Scooby-Doo cartoon, which makes Dean incredibly excited because Scooby-Doo was his favorite cartoon growing up," he added.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.