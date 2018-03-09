Facebook/Supernatural Promo image for 'Supernatural' season 13

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are going to meet the famous Great Dane, Scooby Doo, in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "ScoobyNatural," the synopsis reveals that the Winchesters, plus Castiel (Misha Collins), will be transported to the world of Scooby and his human friends. The two groups will reportedly be joining forces to solve a mystery involving ghosts. The promo shows Sam and Dean being sucked into the television and turned into animated characters. Soon, they will discover where they are when they see the Scooby gang's iconic green van, The Mystery Machine.

As they stop over the pub where the group frequently parties, they will see Scooby slurping his milkshake while the rest are on the dance floor. Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma are all there. Ever the lady's man, Dean calls dibs on Daphne and promptly kisses her hand when he gets the chance. The promo photos also see the squad running from ghosts. Dean is shown holding Daphne's hand. When they hide in huge amphoras, it comes as no surprise that the two are squeezed inside one.

Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb told Entertainment Weekly that Dean has "very strong opinions" regarding Daphne, as well as Fred. He knew her when the character was still untainted by the evolution of the internet. Meanwhile, executive producer Robert Singer, who also directed the episode, expounded on the storyline.

"Once they get over their amazement at being in the cartoon, two things happen," Singer said. "They say, 'We've been in a situation like this before with the Trickster and I think we're supposed to play this out.' And then they realize they're in a Scooby-Doo cartoon, which makes Dean incredibly excited because Scooby-Doo was his favorite cartoon growing up."

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.