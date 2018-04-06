'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 18 Spoilers: Castiel Questions Gabriel's Return

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

Castiel (Misha Collins) will be wary of the archangel Gabriel's (guest star Richard Speight Jr.) reappearance in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "Bring 'em Back Alive," the synopsis reveals that Castiel and Sam (Jared Padalecki), who are left in the real world to await Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Ketch's (David Haydn-Jones) return, will not trust Gabriel even an inch.

In the previous episode, the three were surprised when Ketch arrived in the Bunker with a surprise companion. It was the archangel whom everyone thought has died. Ketch decided to bring Gabriel with him to spite Asmodeus (Jeffrey Vincent Parise).

Gabriel was the last ingredient that the Winchesters needed to open a rift to the apocalypse world. They already secured that crystal that the Men of Letters found in Solomon's treasure in 1917. They went to an outpost in Rhode Island and discovered that the group has successfully summoned a god.

The force, who possessed her female vessel, was destructive. She also wanted to bring back her partner on Earth so they could live happily ever after. Sam and Dean helped send her back to her former world.

As a reward, the Men of Letters allowed the brothers to go home with the crystal and the spell they need. However, there was something they had to find first.

Sam and Dean must find a guide, someone who has been in the place where they wanted to go. When Gabriel was delivered to them, they knew he was the one. Dean told Sam that he ought to stay and watch over Gabriel. Castiel would help him, while Dean and Ketch, on the other hand, would open the rift and save Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Mary (guest star Samantha Smith).

Castiel is expected to ask questions on what happened to Gabriel all those years. He does not know that Asmodeus captured him and locked him in hell.

In line with this, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Collins spoke about his character's return to his soldier self. The one that viewers are seeing now is the original form of the angel, a being who lacks empathy and is completely focused on fulfilling his tasks. According to Collins, Castiel has grown tired of being soft. When he became Sam and Dean's friends, he became more humane and forgot his natural persona.

"He's grown frustrated from the impotence of a sort of PC approach to things or a more measured diplomatic approach to things, and he just wants to go back into fighting mode. So that's where we're finding Cas right now," Collins said. "I think for a long time Cas has been trying to do the right thing in a delicate and measured manner, relatively. I think he has found that it's not working and that there have to be casualties along the way. It's an interesting sort of turn for the character because it's also justifiable," the actor added.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the return of Sister Jo, a.k.a. Anael (guest star Danneel Ackles). She has crowned herself as Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) first lady in heaven. The angel, however, is starting to see that the devil is not as efficient as he promised. His plans to rule over heaven is not going as planned.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.