'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 19 Spoilers: Rowena Returns for a Special Mission

Facebook/Supernatural Promo image for 'Supernatural' season 13

Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) is back, and this time around, she does not intend to play nice with the boys in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "Funeralia," the synopsis reveals that Crowley's (Mark Sheppard) mother will reappear. The last time she was seen, she helped Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) defeat the two witches who stole a book of spells.

Rowena is reportedly on a deadly mission and nobody will not be able to stop her, not even the Winchesters. The promo shows Rowena wrenching open Sam's shirt as if to draw blood. Whatever she is planning, she needs the younger brother to make it work.

Elsewhere, Castiel (Misha Collins) will be busy looking for recruits who will help in the looming heaven invasion. He wants angels who will assist in toppling Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) regime. This is the right time to challenge his position, since the angels there are starting to change their minds in supporting him. Lucifer even tried to kill Sister Jo, a.k.a. Anael (guest star Danneel Ackles), when she said he was scared to face Jack (Alexander Calvert).

Jo was the one who helped him secure his seat in heaven. After what happened, he lost a powerful ally. She also managed to convince most of the angels to turn their backs on Lucifer.

This is the perfect opportunity for Castiel to strike, but when he arrives in heaven, he will be surprised to see someone very unexpected there. As for Dean and Sam, they will encounter a reaper who will take perverse pleasure in stalking them. The woman says Death has ordered her to watch over the brothers. She is cheerful, at least, even when she is watching Dean being strangled to death in front of her.

Meanwhile, the episode is also expected to show the dilemma that Sam and Dean have after Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight Jr.) refused to fight against the apocalypse version of Michael (Christian Keyes). After killing, Asmodeus (Jeffrey Vincent Parise), the archangel said he did not want to be part of the Winchesters' plan. Dean and Sam were frustrated since they were sure that Gabriel would help old friends like them.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles said that the brothers were counting on him to say yes. They needed someone like Gabriel to defeat the enemy and save Jack and Mary (guest star Samantha Smith).

"There's a shock to it obviously, but given the things and the nature of what they've seen over the course of 13 years, there's not a lot that really truly shocks these guys anymore. They're a bit like war-torn heroes at this point, and it's not totally unbelievable for anything to happen anymore. So I think it's more excitement at the fact that, 'Hey, we finally have somebody that we need and we can use this person, and now we have an ally that is very beneficial to have.' So, it's all about finding the angle," the actor added.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.