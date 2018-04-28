'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 21 Spoilers: Gabriel Agrees to Join Quest to Save Mary/Jack

Facebook/Supernatural Promo image for 'Supernatural' season 13

Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight, Jr.) is now ready to help the Winchesters save Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "Beat the Devil," the synopsis reveals that the archangel will finally agree to join Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) in their quest to save their mother and Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) Nephilim son.

Previously, Gabriel said he said he did not want to fight with the apocalypse version of Michael (Christian Keyes) after killing Asmodeus (Jeffrey Vincent Parise). The Winchesters, however, were patient with him. They traced him to a town where he just slew a monster. When the creature's brother came to get revenge, they helped Gabriel take it down as well.

Gabriel then revealed what happened to him after he faked his death. A group took him in but later sold him to Asmodeus. He said he wanted to kill his brothers and then Loki.

The Winchesters told him they would help, but they need something in return. Gabriel would go with them to the apocalypse world and defeat Michael. Eventually, Sam and Dean fulfilled their promise. Gabriel's father and remaining brother were killed.

The episode is expected to see the trio heading to the other world with Castiel (Misha Collins). They are hoping that the archangel's powers are enough to defeat Michael.

Mary and Jack's situation in the other world is steadily becoming worse. The Nephilim is powerful enough to defeat minor enemies, but he is still no match for Michael. The creature wants to break him into pieces, and Kevin (Osric Chau) told Jack that Michael has no plans to kill him.

Elsewhere, Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) is still working on the demon tablet. She is set to encounter Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) soon. Spoilers reveal that the meeting will have repercussions to Sam and Dean's quest in the apocalypse world.

Meanwhile, the brothers will do best not to trust Gabriel one hundred percent. In a recent interview with Variety, Speight teased that his character is not the same archangel he used to be, as the horrors he underwent changed him for good. Although he said that he would help the Winchesters in their mission, he might still change his mind in the end.

"You can't have that much torture and isolation and not have it be a permanent part of your DNA at that point. His sort of glib approach, when he starts to get mad at Sam and Dean, you start to see the veil chip away a little bit. When Dean is using the moral card of 'You should have stood up for us, you should have helped,' he snaps. He's like, 'Are you out of your mind? The crap I've taken for the last seven years...' You definitely see an interesting side of Gabriel in those scenes where he basically says 'I've been cute for about 15 minutes, I'm done being cute. I don't give a crap about your issues, I've got a problem to solve because I just got my a– handed to me for seven years and somebody's got to pay for that,'" Speight said.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.