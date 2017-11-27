'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 8 Spoilers: Sam and Dean Agree to a Deal with a Demon

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will go out of their comfort zone to find Jack (Alexander Calvert) in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "The Scorpion and the Frog," the synopsis reveals that to find the Nephilim, the Winchesters are willing to make a deal involving a demon named Barthamus (guest star David Cubitt). After coming out dry regarding Jack's location, the brothers are getting desperate. They think they have the answer to the problem by using a locator spell to find where Jack is. Unfortunately, to get the spell, they need to steal something first.

Sam and Dean will be forced to work with an odd bunch of thieves. In the promo, they are shown speaking to the leader of the gang, who explains that they have to steal a mysterious trunk that belongs to the demon Barthamus. They will team up with two "agents" who are said to be experts in bypassing supernatural security. The heist, as Dean calls it, is deemed to be a walk in the park, until Barthamus goes after their heads.

The siblings have been searching for Jack ever since he ran away after accidentally killing a human. This was right after the Nephilim met Castiel (Misha Collins), who recently came back from the dead. In an interview with Collider, Padalecki said that working with Calvert was just like working with a young Collins.

"Yeah, Misha 2.0. So to see them together....and the irony is that we work with him so much more than Misha has. ... It's great, I like the way they play off each other. I've always said, obviously the show kind of hinges on the relationship between Sam and Dean, but I feel like the world is enriched by seeing the way they interact with other people, and seeing the way Cas interacts with other people, and with Jack as well," Padalecki said.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs on Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.