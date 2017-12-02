'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 9 Spoilers: Jack Lays Out Ingenious Plan to Save Mary

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

Jack (Alexander Calvert) thinks he has the perfect plan to bring Mary Winchester (guest star Samantha Smith) back in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "The Bad Place," the synopsis reveals that Jack wants to prove to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) that he is no longer the dangerous nephilim they know from the past. Since the Winchesters found him, Jack has been trying to convince the brothers that he has his powers under control. Previously, Jack accidentally killed a human while fighting with a demon. He ran away because of what happened.

Now that he is back, Jack wants Sam and Dean to trust him again. He has the perfect plan to get in the Winchester's good graces. He knows of a way to bring back Mary from the alternate universe she is trapped in. Jack will enlist the help of a dreamcatcher named Kaia (guest star Yadira Guevara-Prip) to locate Sam and Dean's mother. Things will take a turn for the worse, though, when the plan hits a snag, putting the brothers' lives in danger.

In an interview with Collider, Padalecki spoke about the siblings' desire to see Mary again, particularly Sam's. When Castiel (Misha Collins) returned from the dead, he immediately wanted to grill the angel on the secret of resurrection. Sam has not given up on the fact that his mother will come back to them. If there is a way to save her, he and Dean will move heaven and earth just to do it.

"I think Sam is really looking to find out what happened and how did it happen. Also, not just because of Sam's intellectual curiosity, but Sam still wants Mom back and, heck, if we can start calling out who we want back, I'm sure there are a lot of people Sam wouldn't mind to bring back. So I think Dean is so relieved to have that win he's looking for, and to have our buddy back. Sam's like 'OK, it is great, I agree, but, you know, to quote Dean — the other shoe is probably going to drop. So what else can this person do?'" Padalecki said.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs on Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.