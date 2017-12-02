'Supernatural' Season 13 Midseason Finale Spoilers: The Winchesters Race To Save Mary

Facebook/Supernatural Promo image for The CW's 'Supernatural' season 13

The Winchesters will have to face another major battle after learning that their mother Mary (Samantha Smith) is still alive but in great danger in the midseason finale of "Supernatural" season 13.

Based on the trailer for the episode titled "The Bad Place," Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will find out that their mother's life is at the mercy of the lunatic Michael.

But based on the promo, the Winchesters will be helped by the Nephilim Jack (Alexander Calvert) who is willing to do everything to prove that he can control his powers. To further increase their chances to save Mary, Jack will ask the dreamcatcher named Kaia (guest star Yadira Guevara-Prip) to help them find her.

However, the synopsis for the episode revealed that not all things may go according to plans and it could also endanger both Sam and Dean's lives.

The episode is slated to air on The CW on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, Variety revealed that former "One Tree Hill" star Danneel Ackles has been tapped to appear in the later part of season 13 as one of the show's guest stars.

The actress who is married to lead star Ackles in real life will reportedly portray the role of Sister Jo in episode 13 of the show's current season. According to the report, the character can be described as someone who is "a well-known faith healer whose good works attract the attention of someone very, very bad: Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino)." Yet it is still unknown whether Lucifer will be out to kill her, or if he will plot to use her for something else.

Aside from the actress who was formerly known as Danneel Harris, other guest stars are also expected to appear this season. The list includes Christian Keyes as Michael, Clark Barko as Patience Turner, Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Asmodeus, and Keith Szarabajka as Donatello Redfield.