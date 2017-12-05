'Supernatural' Season 13 News: Danneel Ackles to Play Famous Faith Healer Sister Jo

Facebook/Supernatural Promo image for The CW's "Supernatural" season 13

With "Supernatural" already on its 13th run, fans have seen many faces come and go since the series debuted on TV. On Friday, it was reported that another fresh face is joining the series in a recurring role, and she's none other than actress Danneel Ackles.

According to reports, Ackles will play "Sister Jo" in the current season and will appear somewhere in the latter part of season 13. The description of her character reveals that Sister Jo is a famous faith healer whose good works make her an interesting target for Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino). It remains to be seen, however, if her encounter with the demon means her imminent death. There are speculations that her good works will attract Lucifer, so the latter might have bigger plans for her and use her for his sinister purposes.

Ackles, previously known as Danneel Harris, married SPN's resident Jensen Ackles in 2010. Despite her connection with the series, Ackles has never appeared on "Supernatural." Her first appearance in the series will reportedly be on episode 13, titled "Devil's Bargain." There is no exact date yet as to when the said episode will air, but it will be around February 2018.

As she appears in the series, Ackles will join the growing list of guest stars for this season, which includes Christian Keyes, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, Keith Szarabika, Yadira Guevara-Prip, and Clark Backo.

Previously, Ackles rose to fame when she played Shannon McBain on "One Life to Live." She also played Vanessa in the "Harold & Kumar" sequels, as well as Rachel Gatina in "One Tree Hill." She also appeared in the 2007 indie film "Ten Inch Hero" with her husband, as well as in the 2014 digital short film "TSA America: Suspicious Bulges," where she got to work with "Supernatural" star Misha Collins.

"Supernatural" airs Thursdays on The CW.