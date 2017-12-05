(Photo: Facebook/Supernatural) Promo image for The CW's "Supernatural" season 13.

The Winchesters are in grave danger in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13.

Titled "The Bad Place," this week's episode will see Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Kaia (guest star Yadira Guevara-Prip) do some serious damage. Jack previously ran away after killing a human while fighting against a demon.

Desperate to prove to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) that he now has full control over his powers, Jack finds their mother Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) with the help of a dreamcatcher named Kaia.

While trying to save Mary from the alternate universe, Jack and Kaia's plans suddenly take a turn for the worse. The Winchester brothers later realize they are the ones who need saving.

Padalecki previously told Collider that the Winchesters will move heaven and earth just to see their mother again. Their friend Castiel (Misha Collins) was able to return from the dead, which led them to believe they still have a shot at finding Mary.

Meanwhile, "Supernatural" has added Danneel Ackles to star in its current season. Danneel, who is also wife to lead star Jensen, will play a new female character named Sister Jo. Described as a famed faith healer, Sister Jo is a mysterious individual who catches the attention of Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino). Her first appearance will be in this season's episode 13 titled "Devil's Bargain."

This is not Danneel's first stint on The CW. She had spent almost four years as Rachel on "One Tree Hill." Her other TV acting credits include "Charmed," "NCIS" and "CSI." Her upcoming stint in "Supernatural" serves as the second time she has acted opposite Jensen, as they co-starred in "Ten Inch Hero" in 2007.

Danneel and Jensen tied the knot in May 2010. They are now parents to three kids: their oldest child Justice and their twins Arrow and Zeppelin.

The 13th season of "Supernatural" airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.