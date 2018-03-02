'Supernatural' Season 13 News: The Winchesters Visits A Black Market For Missing Ingredient

Facebook/Supernatural Promo image for 'Supernatural' season 13

The Winchester brothers will find themselves in a shady place as they continue their attempt to rescue their mother in episode 15 of "Supernatural" season 13.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "A Most Unholy Man," Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will almost have everything that they need in order to create a portal to the apocalyptic world to rescue their mother Mary (Samantha Smith) as well as the nephilim Jack. However, they still have one ingredient missing and they need it to finally crack the barrier that separates the real world from the apocalyptic world.

Based on the events from the previous episode, Castiel (Misha Collins) managed to extract the information about opening a portal to the apocalypse world through Prophet Donatello Redfield's (Keith Szarabajka) mind and relay it to the Winchesters. The ingredients include the grace of an archangel, the seal of Solomon, a fruit from the Tree of Life, as well as the blood of a most holy man. The title of the upcoming episode can lead to speculations that the only thing missing from Sam and Dean's collection of items to help them in their task is the blood of the most holy man.

To find the missing ingredient, Sam and Dead have to go to a black market that sells religious relics. However, the synopsis claimed that all the items in the black market are not exactly what they seem. This means that their lives could be in danger just to get the elusive item.

Meanwhile, the previous episode featured the return of the apocalyptic world version of Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver). It revealed that the father-figure of the Winchesters became the leader and protector of the refugees in the alternate universe.

Since Bobby only interacted with Mary and Jack in the episode, Beaver told Variety that he is still hoping to see his character reunite with Sam and Dean in the future. "My own personal wish is to somehow have Bobby reunited with the boys and go on like before in some fashion, but how realistic that is, I don't know," the actor stated.

The CW airs the latest episodes of "Supernatural" season 13 every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.