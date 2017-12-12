The CW A promotional still from the "Supernatural" season 13 midseason premiere "Wayward Sisters"

"Supernatural" season 13 has just aired its midseason finale, but fans are already anxiously waiting for updates about the new batch of episodes to arrive next year. Additionally, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) will reportedly be the highlight of the next episode.

The long-running CW series won't return until after the holidays but updates about the upcoming episode have already made their way online. The series will reportedly feature a backdoor pilot for the "Supernatural" spinoff series, "Wayward Sisters," which features Mills as he joins forces with a group of women and takes the place of the Winchesters as the protector of humanity from supernatural forces.

It can be recalled that in the midseason finale last week, Sam and Dean (Jensen Ackles) found themselves in an unfamiliar dimension after they encountered the dream walker Kaia Nieves (Yadira Guevara-Prip), who was used by Jack (Alexander Calvert) to bring Mary (Samantha Smith) back to life. However, the mission nose-dived when Jack was trapped in a different realm with Sam and Dean's mother while Sam and Dean were stranded in another realm.

In the "Wayward Sisters" backdoor pilot, fans will see if Mills will be able to bring the brothers back with the help of their friends Kaia, Patience Turner (Clark Backo), Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton), Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) and Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen).

"Wayward Sisters" is not "Supernatural's" first spinoff series. However, showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed in a recent interview that it will be different from the first spinoff series "Bloodlines." "We think this episode steps up and has relationships and a big mythology that can support a show, but if the stars don't align for us, they can just enjoy it as an episode of 'Supernatural,'" said Dabb.

"Supernatural" season 13 is set to return on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.