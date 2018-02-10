'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: A Winchester Family Reunion Is on the Horizon

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

The upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13 will see the Winchesters trying to reunite.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Good Intentions," states that Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) will find a way to break free from Michael (guest star Christian Keyes). In the process, the two will run into "apocalyptic world" Bobby Singer (guest star Jim Beaver), who becomes their friend.

Elsewhere, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and Castiel (Misha Collins) will continue their pursuit of opening a breach. However, they will be completely unaware that someone on their side might be sabotaging their efforts and making them waste time.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Castiel and Jack at a forest of sorts. Castiel tells Jack that he is more powerful than he thinks, possessing the ability to save everyone. Dean seems to be more optimistic than everyone else, outlining a plan to save both their mother and Jack.

"Hello, family reunion," he says while eating.

There seems to be a problem with the rift as well, since it may be large enough for an entire army to go through. Of course, there is a degree of concern about Jack and his powers. The final scene shows Jack being thrown into a cell, where he encounters Mary.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Devil's Bargain."

The episode introduced Danneel Ackles (Jensen Ackles' real-life wife) as Sister Jo, who was later revealed to be the angel Anael. Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) wanted to drain Anael of all her grace, but she managed to convince him to keep her around long enough for him to always have grace on call.

Later, Lucifer and Anaael gathered with some other angels. The devil promised to give the angels their wings back, as well as to create more angels, in exchange for their support and help in making him King of Heaven.

"Supernatural" season 13 will return on Thursday, March 1, on The CW.