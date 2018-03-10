'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Animated Sam And Dean Find Themselves In A 'Scooby-Doo' Episode

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

Fans have known for a while now that "Supernatural" is crossing over with "Scooby-Doo" for an episode, and the day is finally just around the corner.

The "Scooby-Doo" crossover event was announced last year, and it has been said that the episode will be "more adult" than any other episode of the animated series. With the episode already set to air next, fans are naturally gearing up to witness Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) interact with the gang.

The synopsis of the next episode, aptly titled "Scoobynatural," states that the Winchester brothers, along with Castiel (Misha Collins), will find themselves sucked into the animated world of "Scooby-Doo." The Winchesters and the Scooby-Doo gang have one thing in common, though: they like to solve mysteries. So, in the episode, the brothers will lend the gang a hand when a mystery presents itself.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Sam and Dean looking strangely at a television, which then suddenly lets out a jolt that transports the brothers into the world of "Scooby-Doo." The two are surprised to see each other in animated form, but they quickly realize that they are in the famous cartoon series when they run into the gang in what looks to be a diner. Dean, of course, has "dibs on Daphne."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the episode starts out with Dean rescuing a pawnshop owner from a stuffed toy that has taken on a life of its own. Thankful, the owner gives Dean a television as a gift. And, while Sam does not want to accept the gift, Dean is always happy to get free things — especially when it means getting a new TV for his personal space. However, what they get is no average television.

"Once they get over their amazement at being in the cartoon, two things happen. They say, 'We've been in a situation like this before with the Trickster and I think we're supposed to play this out.' And, then they realize they're in a 'Scooby-Doo' cartoon, which makes Dean incredibly excited because 'Scooby-Doo' was his favorite cartoon growing up," co-showrunner Robert Singer told the media outlet.

"Supernatural" season 13 will return on Thursday, March 29, on The CW.