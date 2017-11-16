'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Dean Gets Excited About a Murder in the Old West

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

The upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13 will see Dean (Jensen Ackles) living out an old western fantasy.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Tombstone," states that the Winchesters brothers, along with Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert), will travel to a sleepy old western town when a murder occurs there. While Sam (Jared Padalecki) will be there to mainly investigate the crime, Dean will get more than what he bargained for when he encounters a famous, gun-slinging outlaw, much like a fantasy from his childhood years.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a story about "one of the greatest gunfighters ever," who is presumably the one who committed the murder. A man is pulled into the ground by a hand from down below. It is then revealed that this great gunfighter is already dead, having perished in 1886. Therefore, the idea that he carried out the killing is "a little weird," but stranger things have happened in "Supernatural."

Dean tells Castiel that it is good to have him back, and the next shot shows the two men wearing cowboy hats, with Dean taking it to the next level with his bolo tie. It then becomes clear that Dean is obsessed with the old west and cowboys.

"He really likes cowboys," Jack says before Dean gets excited about Doc Holliday.

"Yes, he does," Castiel replies.

In the previous episode, titled "Advanced Thanatology," Sam and Dean took down a crazy ghost doctor who claimed the lives of many victims. However, since the ghosts of the victims could not move on by themselves, Dean killed himself to get to the veil. There, he met Billie (Lisa Berry) again, who is apparently the new Death.

Billie, now more enlightened about the bigger picture, agreed to let the doctor's victims move on and revived Dean after she realized the Winchesters are important to the world. After having denied being in a darker state of mind, Dean finally admitted to his brother that he is struggling with some issues. However, things got a little bit better when they reunited with Castiel by the episode's end.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.