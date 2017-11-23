'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Everyone Searches for Jack

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

The upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13 will see the Winchester brothers continuing to look for Jack (Alexander Calvert), but they will encounter an enemy.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "War of the Worlds," states that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will chance upon a "familiar foe" while searching for Jack. But, this familiar enemy is not their only problem. For one thing, Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise) will still be tracking them, and he is getting close. Additionally, Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) will escape from Michael's (guest star Christian Keyes) grip. After fleeing, Lucifer will discover an "unlikely and mostly unwilling ally."

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Asmodeus whispering Jack's name, presumably trying to locate him or communicate with him. Sam is worried about Jack because he has gone off the grid, but Dean assures his brother that they will find him. They have a few enemies to deal with along the way, and Castiel (Misha Collins) also looks like he gets an offer to help locate the son of Lucifer. However, Castiel declines as he promised to look after Jack. The final scene shows Asmodeus using his powers to throw someone against some bottles, though it remains unclear whether it is Jack.

The previous episode, titled "Tombstone," saw Jack accidentally taking the life of an innocent person, resulting in him running away from Sam, Dean, and Castiel. Jack did not want to hurt the Winchesters, and he knew that he did not have control of his powers yet.

While speaking to TVLine, Calvert explained that Jack is wracked with so much guilt and teased what is next for his character.

"That's going to lead him to make his next decision.... Moving forward, [he is] taking on that kind of darkness that he wasn't really ready for yet," he previewed, further revealing that Jack is trying to find out who he really is and what he is capable of. "It's about his search for his father, and his search for figuring himself out."

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.