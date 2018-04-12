'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Gabriel's Return Surprises the Winchesters

Facebook/Supernatural Promo image for 'Supernatural' season 13

The Winchesters will encounter the archangel Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.) in the next episode of "Supernatural" season 13.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Bring 'em Back Alive," Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are still raising against time to save their mother Mary (Samantha Smith) and Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) son Jack (Alexander Calvert) from the Apocalypse world. But things will get off track with the return of the archangel who was long believed to have passed away.

While fans could possibly welcome the return of the beloved character, Sam and Castiel (Misha Collins) might feel otherwise. However, the Winchesters and Castiel might find Gabriel useful for their quest to free Mary and Jack from the Apocalypse world since the returning character managed to successfully escape Asmodeus' (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) dungeon. This means that he could be their only key to find out how to open the portal for the Apocalypse world.

Meanwhile, Lucifer will also find himself facing a major problem of his own in the next episode of "Supernatural" season 13.

The synopsis revealed that Lucifer's plans to conquer heaven will not go according to plan. This will reportedly make his new partner, Sister Jo (guest star Danneel Harris-Ackles), lose her patience.

It can be remembered that Sister Jo was first introduced in the episode titled "Devil's Bargain" as the angel named Anael who disguised as a faith healer. Lucifer promised her that he will make new angels and rule the Heaven with her by his side. But since things are not happening according to his expectations, this could mean that Jo would reconsider her alliance with the fallen angel.

Harris-Ackles is the real-life wife of lead actor Jensen Ackles. In an interview with Variety during her first appearance in the long-running horror procedural series, the actress revealed that she enjoyed working with her husband on the set, even if her scenes were mostly with Pellegrino.

"Jensen's so supportive and he's so sweet, and then we get to set and he's like the big prankster — laughing, making faces at me behind the camera. And I'm like, 'Please take it easy on me. I haven't acted in, like, six years. I need professionalism.' So we had, I think, just the right amount of interaction, but it was fun — it was really fun," the actress stated.

She also hinted during that time that even if she agreed to join Lucifer in his plans, her character could easily end the alliance if she feels that she will not benefit from it. "I think we can think about her as more aligned with herself. She's a faith healer, but also a businesswoman. She thinks about herself first, and if she can help out somebody along the way, great, but she is No.1," the actress also said.

Meanwhile, Dean will also reportedly find a breakthrough in their quest to save his mother and Jack in the next episode of "Supernatural" season 13 that will air on The CW on Thursday, April 12, at 8 p.m. EDT.