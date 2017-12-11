(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from the "Supernatural" season 13 midseason premiere "Wayward Sisters."

The midseason premiere of "Supernatural" season 13 will have to accomplish two things.

One is to set up the upcoming spinoff titled "Wayward Sisters" and the other is to bring Sam (Jensen Ackles) and Dean (Jared Padalecki) to their next big adventure all while making sure that the two shows will remain both the same and different.

Indeed, there will be a lot to pack in "Supernatural" season 13, episode 10, with dreamwalker Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip), one of the characters whom fans will get to see more of in the spinoff, introduced in the winter finale.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Supernatural" showrunner Andrew Dabb teased what they have planned for the installment:

We're setting up things for the new show starting in [episode] 10 that, should it be picked up and go forward, we can really pay off. But we're also establishing things in [episodes] 9 and 10 that are going to affect Sam, Dean and our core cast and our core show for the rest of the season. We're not looking at this from a purely spinoff place. This is something that will have ramifications for a while.

Everything that happened in the winter finale "The Bad Place" will have lasting impact on both shows. For one, the episode left Dean and Sam in a sort of prehistoric world and it will be up to the characters from the spinoff to get them.

Apart from setting up a big story that will branch out in the respective shows, Dabb revealed in a Variety interview that it is also a must for them to merge these two worlds together seamlessly and introduce a new monster universe in "Wayward Sisters" that will "feel like an organic [extension]" to "Supernatural."

This is something that they failed to achieve in the first spinoff "Bloodlines" and they hope to correct in the spinoff should it get ordered to series.

We think this episode steps up and has relationships and a big mythology that can support a show, but if the stars don't align for us, they can just enjoy it as an episode of "Supernatural." That's important to us. I think a lot of the reason "Bloodlines" turned so many people off was that it didn't feel like an episode of "Supernatural." This feels like an episode of "Supernatural," and should it go forward, we would build on that DNA to make it feel unique and different but still part of that world.

"Supernatural" season 13 returns with Jan. 18.