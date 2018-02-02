'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Local Faith Healer Strikes a Deal With Lucifer in Episode 13

(Photo: Facebook/Supernatural) Promotional image for "Supernatural."

The search for Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) continues in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13.

Titled "Devil's Bargain," next week's episode will see Castiel (Misha Collins) reunite with the Winchester brothers. He meets up with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to inform them about the devil's return.

The trio embarks on a journey to find him before he could get his hands on Jack (Alexander Calvert). Meanwhile, Lucifer will strike an unlikely deal with Sister Jo (guest star Danneel Ackles), a local faith healer. Things take an unexpected turn when Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise) gets dangerously close to finding Jack.

In the last episode, viewers finally saw Rowena (Ruth Connell) coming back. Her timing was perfect because she was able to help Sam and Dean as they escaped the hands of two witches. Also seen in the episode were Castiel and Lucifer's escape from Asmodeus' prison.

According to TV Guide, Rowena's aid will not come free. It is believed that she will need something in return from them after their encounter with the witches. "Usually with Rowena, there must be something in it for her ... They do seem to have something that she needs," Connell told the media outlet.

She added, "There's a shared experience that she has with [with Dean and Sam] ... and there's potential there for a deepening of their relationship."

Although her arc will be focused on the brothers, Rowena will also be setting her eyes on getting revenge. Connell went on to reveal that her character will be joining the hunt for Lucifer.

"It's in every single fiber of her being," Connell said of Rowena's feud with Lucifer. "I think how she feels about Lucifer is pretty epic. We'll see how that progresses."

"Supernatural" season 13 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.