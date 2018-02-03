'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Lucifer Strikes a Deal With Danneel Ackles' Sister Jo

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

The upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13 will see the boys looking for Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Devil's Bargain," states that Lucifer will meet a local faith healer named Sister Jo (Danneel Ackles), who agrees to an unlikely deal with the devil himself. However, Lucifer is not exactly as free as he would like to be, as the Winchesters are in pursuit of him. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), along with Castiel (Misha Collins), are all looking for Lucifer themselves.

Elsewhere, Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise) will be hot on the trail of Jack (Alexander Calvert), as he will be close to locating him.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Castiel yelling Lucifer's name. He is clearly determined to find the devil, though it remains to be seen whether or not he will be successful.

Castiel's reason for trying to find Lucifer is important, though. He informs Sam and Dean that Lucifer is after an angel tablet that will allow him to take over the world. Lucifer is seen attacking Sister Jo, who then turns to Dean for help. She asks for his aid, but Dean is adamant that she has to help them first.

This will be the first appearance of Danneel Ackles, who is the real-life wife of Jensen Ackles. Entertainment Weekly also published some first look photos of Danneel as Sister Jo. One photo shows her standing behind Sam and Dean, while another shows her interacting with an elderly woman. The final image shows Sister Jo speaking to Lucifer, who is grabbing one of her arms.

It remains to be seen what Lucifer offers Sister Jo as a bargain, and it is unclear whether she takes it or not. However, with so much on the line, the Winchesters and Castiel are likely not going to stop until they save the world again.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.