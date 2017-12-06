Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

The upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13 will see Jack (Alexander Calvert) trying to prove himself to the Winchester brothers by saving their mother.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Bad Place," states that Jack will want to prove to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) that he is not evil and that he is able to control his powers. In order to do this, he will attempt to search for Mary Winchester (guest star Samantha Smith) and save her from the universe she entered in the season 12 finale.

But, he cannot do the deed alone. He will turn to a dreamcatcher named Kaia (guest star Yadira Guevara-Prip) for help. However, the synopsis teases that something will go wrong, leading to the Winchester brothers being in grave danger.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Sam and Dean driving at night. Dean tells Sam that he was right about their mother. A brief flash of Mary is shown, and it is clear she is trapped somewhere. Sam asserts that they will have to act fast in order to find her.

It has been said before, but the episode makes it clear again: Heaven is running out of angels. Using his powers, Jack is seen forcing an angel to commit suicide before he can attack Dean. Dean yells for someone to lead them to their mother. The dreamcatcher Kaia is seen accompanying Jack, who seems to easily take out anyone standing in their way. The final scenes show Sam and Dean with glowing eyes as someone, presumably Jack, touching their temples. It seems that this will help them locate Mary, who is screaming for help.

Kaia will be a part of the characters in the upcoming "Supernatural" spin-off, "Wayward Sisters." The backdoor pilot of the same name is set to air in January after the midseason break.

"Kaia's more of a return to that kind of troubled runaway, like Alex and Claire," executive producer Robert Berens told Entertainment Weekly of the new character. "But Kaia's also linked to this cosmic element, this other world that she dreams of, that's going to be very pivotal in the series."

The midseason finale of "Supernatural" airs Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.