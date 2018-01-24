'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Sam and Dean Save a Girl From Being Auctioned Off to Monsters

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

The upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13 will see the Winchester brothers racing against time to save a girl from being auctioned off, one organ at a time.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Breakdown," states that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will be contacted for help by Donna (guest star Briana Buckmaster), whose niece, Wendy (guest star Sarah Dugdale), has suddenly disappeared.

The two brothers will take on the investigation. Along with Wendy, they will find out that Wendy was kidnapped by a man. In an even more dangerous turn of events, they will discover that the man sells human parts to monsters in an online auction. With Wendy's fate hanging in the balance, the three hunters must race against time in order to save her.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Wendy being video recorded. She asks for someone to help her. She screams as the man, who is wearing a mask, gestures at her. Briana expresses her disdain over the online auction.

"Who would do this? Buy pieces of people, for what?" she says.

"Food," Sam answers, revealing that monsters purchase human parts in order to eat them. Dean adds that it serves as a take-out dinner for monsters, as the scene shows a laptop screen where the online auction is seen.

This is Donna's second appearance since the midseason premiere of "Supernatural" season 13. The previous episode saw Donna teaming up with Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), along with a couple of other women, in a backdoor pilot for the spin-off, "Wayward Sisters."

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Buckmaster and Rhodes revealed that the new series will not act as the female counterpart of "Supernatural." Instead, it goes hand-in-hand with it.

"This isn't about, 'Finally it's the girls' turn!' It's more about expanding the perspective and honoring the fact that we are now able to tell a story from points of view that we haven't seen before," Rhodes said.

"We're trying to say, 'Here we come.' Equality in terms of 'We want to play, too,'" Buckmaster added. "That's the great thing about the pilot, training for it and shooting of it. We were treated like I'm sure any of the male stars are treated."

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.