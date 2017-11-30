'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Sam and Dean Try to Locate Jack by Stealing a Demon's Trunk

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

The upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13 will see the Winchester brothers stealing from a demon in order to find Jack (Alexander Calvert).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Scorpion and the Frog," states that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will feel like they have no other option when it comes to locating Jack. As a result, they will steal a mysterious trunk from a demon named Barthamus (guest star David Cubitt), not knowing what is in it or whether there are consequences to their actions. In exchange, they will receive a locater spell which they can utilize to find Jack.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features Sam and Dean being introduced to their associates for their stealing gig. The teaser is reminiscent of a heist, and Dean rightfully points that out. However, they are assured that they are not committing a heist.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "War of the Worlds."

Castiel (Misha Collins) decided to go to some angel friends alone in order to track down Jack. When they prove to have other motives, Castiel looked to be in danger. But, it was Lucifer who came rushing to his aid, informing him that Michael is their true enemy at this point.

Sam and Dean, on the other hand, worked a case together. They found out that Asmodeus is also locating Jack, killing those who turn out to be useless to his cause. They also ran into Ketch, who insisted that he is actually Arthur Ketch's twin, Alexander. However, he eventually admitted that he is Arthur Ketch going by a new name.

After a series of events, it was revealed that Ketch and Asmodeus are in cahoots, with the latter possessing Castiel and Lucifer as hostages.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.