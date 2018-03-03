'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Sam And Dean Turn To The Black Market For Their Final Ingredient

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

The upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13 will see the Winchester brothers searching for the last piece of the puzzle that will enable them to save Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "A Most Holy Man," states that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will be heading to a black market for religious relics to locate one missing ingredient that they need to open a rift into the apocalyptic world. With almost everything they require already in their possession, the Winchesters are close to their goal.

However, the black market that they will come across will have some secrets of its own. If they are successful, they will be able to finally rescue Mary and Jack.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Sam, who is holding a briefcase, trying to calm down a guy who is pointing a gun at him. The briefcase, it seems, is full of cash from different parts of the world.

"I assume you won't be above a little bit of chicanery," the brothers are told.

Based on the clip, it looks like the episode is going to be packed full of action. There will also be some disturbing displays, including a skull in a glass case and a nun who seems to be frozen. Dean does not tolerate fancy words, either, as he punches the man who said "chicanery" to them.

Sam is also seen and heard mocking Dean — something fans have long missed. In the comments section, most fans expressed their excitement at seeing Sam ridiculing Dean.

The only thing the brothers need at this point is the blood of a most holy man. And, while some people thought they were referring to the pope, Sam and Dean heading to the black market indicates otherwise.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.