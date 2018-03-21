'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Showrunner Teases 'Awesome' 'Scooby-Doo' Crossover

The CW Sam and Dean Winchester and Castiel joined the Scooby gang to solve another mystery in the crossover episode of 'Supernatural' season 13 and 'Scooby-Doo'

The Winchesters will work with the Scooby gang in the special animated episode of "Supernatural" season 13.

The highly anticipated crossover episode between The CW's long-running supernatural procedural series and the "Scooby-Doo" animated series was first announced during The CW Upfronts in May. However, executive producer Andrew Dabb shared with Variety that they were planning to do it for years already.

According to Dabb, series creator Eric Kripke and his co-executive producer Ben Edlund had been talking about adding an animated character in the show for the longest time, but they knew it requires a lot of work if they will do it from scratch.

But when his friend from Warner Bros. Animation named Jeremy Adams called in November 2016 to ask if they are willing to do a crossover with "Scooby-Doo," they immediately felt that their long-standing idea can finally happen since the network is also owned by Warner Bros.

After getting the greenlight for season 13 in January 2017, the writers immediately worked on the script for the crossover episode and finished it by spring. Then actors Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins started recording their voiceover for the episode's animated parts in April of the same year.

Ackles also talked with the publication during the series' PaleyFest 2018 panel and revealed that he and his co-stars felt an immediate energy that they never experienced in the show before because it was the first time that they sat at a recording studio with each other.

"Obviously we work together a lot, but we'd never been in that situation. And it's animation, so you know you've got to go a little bigger. So over-enunciating words and singing life into words is certainly different than what we normally do," the actor stated.

Meanwhile, Kripke told TVLine that fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming crossover episode.

"I haven't seen the live-action bookends yet, but I did get slipped all the animated stuff, which I have seen... and it's amazing! It's so awesome!" Kripke stated. "As a kid who grew up on Scooby-Doo, it's one of the moments in my career where I'm, like, genuinely starstruck. I cannot believe the show I created is crossing over with something as iconic as Scooby-Doo. I've been around a while now, but this one really blew me away. This was truly amazing," he added.

The highly-anticipated "Supernatural" and "Scooby-Doo" episode is scheduled to air on The CW on Thursday, March 29, at 8 p.m. EDT.