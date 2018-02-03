'Supernatural' season 13 Spoilers: Sneak Peek Of Danneel Ackles' Character Sister Jo Released

Facebook/Supernatural Promo image for 'Supernatural' season 13

The first look at Danneel Ackles's recurring role in "Supernatural" season 13 has been finally released.

Entertainment Weekly shared some still images for the upcoming episode called "Devil's Bargain," where the "One Tree Hill" alum's character Sister Jo will be introduced.

The real-life wife of "Supernatural" lead star Jensen Ackles was first revealed to be joining the long-running fantasy procedural series in December, but new details about her character are starting to come out.

In one of the photos, Sister Jo is seen while performing her job as a faith healer with an elderly patient. Another one showed that she will have a very intense interaction with Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) who she had struck an unlikely deal with, while another showed her standing behind the Winchester brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dead (Ackles).

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, the Winchesters and Castiel (Misha Collins) will continue their search for Lucifer to end his evil schemes once and for all. The photo could mean that Sister Jo will help the brothers and the angel to find the devil.

Meanwhile, the previous season of "Supernatural" featured the return of Crowley's (Mark A. Sheppard) powerful witch mother Rowena (Ruth Connell) to help the Winchesters retrieve the spell book that was stolen by the Plum sisters.

It was also in the episode titled "Various & Sundry Villains" where Rowena first learned about her son's death. But in an interview with TVLine, the actress revealed that there might be a chance for her to resurrect her son in the future episodes of the show.

"If anyone could, she would be the one... but that would involve [actor] Mark Sheppard wanting to be resurrected," Connell stated. "I don't know if that's in the cards or not. I will definitely miss having him to work with, to play with me. It's a loss, for sure, for Ruth, never mind Rowena. But I'm just really grateful that the writers are finding relationships and dynamics and reasons to keep me around."

The CW will air the next episode of "Supernatural" season 13 on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. EDT.